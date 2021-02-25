Short squeeze boosts Air France KLM as travel stocks fly

By 1123 GMT, Air France KLM shares had pared some of their earlier gains but were still up 3.5% on the day. The travel and leisure index also pulled back after hitting a fresh 12-month high.

Other travel stocks like TUI TUI.L, cruise operator Carnival CCL.L and hotelier Accor ACCP.PA have all risen nearly 20% in the last two months, but fell on Thursday.

With 91% of shares available for shorting out on loan, according to FIS Astec, Air France KLM has been a favourite target of hedge funds seeking to profit from a fall in the stock price.

The recent gains could expose short sellers to potential losses.

According to regulatory filings, Point72 Europe LLP has a 1.4% bearish bet against Air France KLM, up from 0.8% last month, and Helikon Investments has lifted its short bet to 2.8% from around 2.5%. Neither responded to a request for comment.

Short sellers typically borrow and sell shares they expect to fall in value, hoping to buy them back at a lower price to pay back the loan and pocket the difference.

($1 = 0.8177 euros)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Sarah Morland in Gdansk;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.