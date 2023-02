Feb 8 (Reuters) - Short-seller Wolfpack Research said on Wednesday it had shorted investment bank B. Riley Financial RILY.O, which the firm said had "overleveraged to buy speculative assets".

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

