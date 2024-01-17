Short-seller Spruce Point Capital bets against MSCI

By Carolina Mandl

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management on Wednesday said it was holding a short position in the index provider MSCI MSCI.N, saying its business is under pressure.

The firm said it bet against MSCI through a short position in the stock and also derivatives that will benefit if the share price falls.

The short-seller said shares of MSCI face up to between 55% and 65% downside risk.

The company's shares, which have fallen 4.1% this year, were down 1.7% in the premarket trading.

MSCI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York, additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Chizu Nomiyama)

