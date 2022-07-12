Markets
Short-seller Muddy Waters takes short position in renewable energy firm Hannon Armstrong

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters said on Tuesday it had acquired an undisclosed short position in energy company Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Currently, seven brokerages rate the Maryland-based energy company "buy" or higher, three have it on hold and one on a sell rating, with an average target price of $55, according to Refinitiv.

The move comes as Muddy Waters' founder Carson Block is being probed by the Justice Department as part of a wide-ranging investigation into short-sellers and hedge funds focused on suspected coordinated manipulative trading.

Hannon Arsmtrong did not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

