Short-seller Muddy Waters takes short position in renewable energy firm Hannon Armstrong

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters said on Tuesday it had acquired an undisclosed short position in energy company Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital HASI.N.

Currently, seven brokerages rate the Maryland-based energy company "buy" or higher, three have it on hold and one on a sell rating, with an average target price of $55, according to Refinitiv.

The move comes as Muddy Waters' founder Carson Block is being probed by the Justice Department as part of a wide-ranging investigation into short-sellers and hedge funds focused on suspected coordinated manipulative trading.

Hannon Arsmtrong did not immediately comment on the matter.

