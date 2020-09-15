US Markets
NKLA

Short-seller Hindenburg says no clear answers in Nikola rebuttal

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Shares in Nikola Corp sank 7% on Tuesday after the short-selling research house which has alleged the electric truckmaker misled investors over its technology said the company had failed to address most of its queries.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Nikola Corp NKLA.O sank 7% on Tuesday after the short-selling research house which has alleged the electric truckmaker misled investors over its technology said the company had failed to address most of its queries.

Nikola has rejected the accusations and threatened to take legal action against short-seller Hindenburg since its research into the company sparked the first of a series of falls in the company's shares last week.

Bloomberg News reported late on Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was probing Nikola to assess the merits of Hindenburg's claims that it had misled investors about its business prospects.

"Nikola's response has holes big enough to roll a truck through," the short seller said in a new report on Tuesday.

Nikola, which has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and said it had contacted and briefed the SEC on its concerns regarding the short-seller's report, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular