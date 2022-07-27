Short-seller Citron reveals short position in Agilon Health

July 27 (Reuters) - Short-seller Citron Research on Wednesday revealed a short position in Agilon Health Inc AGL.N, sending shares of the primary care platform 3% lower at close.

This is Citron's first such report after founder Andrew Left said last year his company would no longer publish short-selling research, following a bet against videogame retailer GameStop GME.N that attracted backlash from retail investors and triggered a social-media driven trading frenzy.

In its report on Wednesday, Citron called Agilon, which partners with physicians, "the most vulnerable healthcare stock in the market." The short-seller also criticized Agilon's business model, saying it is "designed for abuse".

The company connects physicians with Medicare-eligible patients and payors, with a focus on value-based care under which healthcare providers are paid based on the outcome of their services.

Agilon Health declined to comment on Citron's report.

Shares of the company fell as much as 8% after the report. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had lost about 19% since it went public in April last year.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

