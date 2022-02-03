US Markets
Short seller alleges Standard Lithium technology does not work

Feb 3 (Reuters) - A short seller on Thursday alleged that Standard Lithium Inc's SLI.V plan to produce lithium for electric vehicle batteries in Arkansas is based on technology that does not work.

Hindenburg Research said it has taken a short position in the Vancouver-based company. Representatives for Standard were not immediately available to comment.

