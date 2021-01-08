Short Sale: What You Need To Know If You Must Sell

When you’re in severe financial distress and can’t make your mortgage payments, you might consider a short sale of your home to unload as much of your mortgage obligation as possible—that is, if your lender agrees to allow it.

A short sale is complicated and will leave a negative mark on your credit record for several years, but it might be the best option to allow you to sell your home and escape more severe financial problems that could result from a foreclosure. The threat of losing a home could become more pronounced once the federal government’s pandemic-related foreclosure moratorium expires.

Here’s a look at how a short sale works and when it might be the right choice for you.

What Is a Short Sale?

A short sale occurs when you sell your home for less than you owe on the mortgage, and your lender forgives the outstanding balance instead of pursuing a foreclosure case. A short sale is often a shorter process than foreclosure, but there’s no guarantee your lender will agree to this option.

Even though a short sale is similar to a typical home sale in certain ways–you would likely rely on a real estate agent to list the property, and it could be sold to a conventional buyer who finds it online–it takes considerably more paperwork and your lender will be heavily involved.

Short sales were more prevalent during the Great Recession when home values crashed in many parts of the country, leaving struggling homeowners with negative equity. Homeowners who could no longer afford payments often were forced into short sales.

Short sales aren’t nearly as common today, as just 3% of all mortgaged properties, or 1.6 million homes, had negative equity in the third quarter of 2020, according to CoreLogic, a property analytics firm. If you’re part of that small minority, though, a short sale could prove helpful.

How a Short Sale Works

The most significant difference between a short sale and a typical home sale is the lender’s central role in the short sale. While most home sales occur without the knowledge of the lender until the sales process is in its late stages, the lender is involved from the beginning of a short sale.

The result is a more complicated process in which the seller needs to get permission to start the process and doesn’t have control of how or when it ends because the lender decides which offer to accept.

Follow these two steps if you think you might need to do a short sale.

1. Plan the Sale

Once you realize you won’t be able to keep up with your mortgage payments and might be headed to foreclosure–in which the bank goes to court (in most states) to force the sale of your home–you may want to request permission for a short sale. You’ll pursue this option by:

Speaking with your lender. Be prepared to provide a strong reason why you should be considered for a short sale. Provide a letter, along with documentation–such as pay stubs, bank statements, a divorce decree or medical bills–that show why you can’t keep up with the regular mortgage payments. The lender could request a property appraisal to confirm the value before deciding whether to approve your request.

Be prepared to provide a strong reason why you should be considered for a short sale. Provide a letter, along with documentation–such as pay stubs, bank statements, a divorce decree or medical bills–that show why you can’t keep up with the regular mortgage payments. The lender could request a property appraisal to confirm the value before deciding whether to approve your request. Learning your state’s rules. You will need to determine how to deal with the difference between the value of your home and the mortgage loan, known as a deficiency. If your state requires you to pay the deficiency, you’ll want to ask the lender for a waiver. The waiver also could come in handy if you’re not required by law to pay the deficiency but the lender could otherwise sue you later to collect it.

You will need to determine how to deal with the difference between the value of your home and the mortgage loan, known as a deficiency. If your state requires you to pay the deficiency, you’ll want to ask the lender for a waiver. The waiver also could come in handy if you’re not required by law to pay the deficiency but the lender could otherwise sue you later to collect it. Consulting with experts. A real estate lawyer and a real estate agent familiar with short sales can help ensure the process goes smoothly.

2. Sell the Home

Once you have approval to conduct a short sale, you’ll likely work with a real estate agent to get the house posted on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and entertain offers.

Since the home might be listed as a short sale–or agents for prospective buyers will soon learn that it is–you might not get as much serious interest as a non-short sale home listing would. Buyers are sometimes turned off by the potentially complicated and lengthy process of a short sale, especially if they have to sell a home of their own and need the timing of the buy/sell process to align perfectly.

While a typical home sale may close in 30 to 45 days, it could take months for a lender to approve a short sale offer—or reject it.

When you receive offers, they will be shared with your lender, which will sign off on the one that it prefers. Then, assuming all financial issues are resolved–including resolving any home equity loans and home equity lines (HELOCs) and liens on the property–the closing can take place.

Short Sale vs. Foreclosure

A short sale is likely the better short-term and long-term option for both you and your lender. While a short sale would be initiated by you with permission from your lender, a foreclosure is a legal action the lender takes to repossess your home if you’re not making payments on it.

A short sale is preferable because it’s:

Cheaper. Both you and the lender would likely save money in a short sale versus a foreclosure, which would require you and the lender to go to court in most states. The costs for legal representation are likely absorbed more easily by the lender, of course, but a convincing case for a short sale will make a lender consider whether it’s worth pursuing a costly foreclosure case.

Both you and the lender would likely save money in a short sale versus a foreclosure, which would require you and the lender to go to court in most states. The costs for legal representation are likely absorbed more easily by the lender, of course, but a convincing case for a short sale will make a lender consider whether it’s worth pursuing a costly foreclosure case. Similar to a regular sale. Even though your control over a short sale is limited since your lender has to approve any offers, you will have some involvement in the process. With a foreclosure, you’re in an adversarial relationship with the lender. However, the foreclosure process usually includes a “pre-foreclosure” period of 30 to 120 days, during which you could possibly negotiate a payment plan or short sale with the lender.

Even though your control over a short sale is limited since your lender has to approve any offers, you will have some involvement in the process. With a foreclosure, you’re in an adversarial relationship with the lender. However, the foreclosure process usually includes a “pre-foreclosure” period of 30 to 120 days, during which you could possibly negotiate a payment plan or short sale with the lender. Not as hard to get another mortgage. You’ll have to wait at least two years before you can qualify for another mortgage with a short sale unless you have an FHA loan–which does not require a waiting period as long as you’re not in default–and at least three years for a foreclosure.

Damage to Your Credit Score

You’re going to suffer damage to your credit whether you pursue a short sale or your house goes into foreclosure. The credit bureaus may treat a short sale and a foreclosure the same—meaning the damage is severe and nearly identical in either case. This would occur if the credit bureaus don’t distinguish between a short sale or a foreclosure; either may appear on your credit reports as “not paid as agreed,” according to the credit bureau Equifax.

However, if you can convince your lender to issue a deficiency waiver, your credit might not take as big a hit.

Still, how many points you’ll lose on your credit score largely depends on where your credit was prior to encountering financial problems. The Fair Isaac Corp., which produces the widely used FICO score, says you could lose between 70 and 160 points off your credit score. It also will take years to recover.

Alternatives to a Short Sale

Instead of a short sale, you could try to negotiate with your lender to delay your payments or modify the terms of your loan.

Mortgage forbearance: Your lender might give you a chance to reduce or pause your mortgage payments for a short period of time–such as several months–while you work through a difficult financial situation. There also might be specific programs available if you have been directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Your lender might give you a chance to reduce or pause your mortgage payments for a short period of time–such as several months–while you work through a difficult financial situation. There also might be specific programs available if you have been directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Loan modification: You could also try to get a temporary or permanent change in your loan when you apply for a loan modification with your lender. You could reduce your interest rate, lengthen the term, switch from an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) to a fixed-rate loan, roll late fees into the principal, reduce the principal balance or a combination.

Bottom Line

Short sales are not an easy or risk-free process and could cause you credit and financial problems in the months and years following the sale–if a lender agrees to the short sale at all.

But it’s generally a much better outcome than a foreclosure for a homeowner, and it can allow you to get back in a new home in a shorter period of time once you get your financial “house” in order.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.