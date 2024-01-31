Short Field Advantage: Food Industry Predictions for 2024

Sunday’s football games were a matter of skill, timing and field position. The same is true for the spate of “year ahead” predictions that come out of almost every consulting firm, including mine. I’ll take the short field advantage, and the end of January is ideal for looking ahead to what’s next for the food sector in 2024 (or at least the final eleven months of it).

With January almost over, from the lack of crowds at my local gym and the opposite at the newest cocktail lounge in my neighborhood, it’s safe to say this isn’t the year that most people are sticking with new year’s resolutions. Like most years, after a few weeks, it’s already back to usual. That eliminated one of the biggest, and least likely, risks to the food industry: that consumers would give up sugar, salt, fat, carbs, alcohol and red meat — including bacon — once and for all.

The other one — that climate change will continue to impact food production, making it less predictable and prices more volatile — seems pretty certain. 2023 was already the warmest year on record with ice in the south pole dropping to a record low. Scientists put the odds of 2024 being even warmer at 1:3, but the odds are a bit closer to 99/100 that it will be one of the top five warmest years. With the macros in place— and largely the same —let’s look at my top three 2024 predictions for the food industry:

Struggling to Stay Awake

Caffeinated beverages aren’t just for mornings. 2023 saw tremendous growth in the number of brands of functional beverages with added caffeine. In 2024, we’ll see them pumping the brakes.

The spate of consumer lawsuits against Panera over its charged lemonade spiked with caffeine should give investors pause over the risks to energy drink brands. Caffeinated energy drink makers like Monster, Red Bull, Celsius, which is expanding rapidly thanks to its partnership with Pepsi, and others all face similar risks if and when that first domino falls. At a minimum, look for management to be distracted with addressing emerging risks and perhaps the occasional trip to Washington for hearings.

Clearance Sale on Bubbles

While New Year’s Eve celebrations are over and the champagne might not be flowing for a little while, there are a few more major “pops” coming in the several areas where venture-backed food companies have been vying for investor interest. Those have largely been where brands have tried to lure investors with the promise they could apply tech to disrupt a category and gain massive market share while creating intellectual property.

That was always a challenging prospect given that Americans are increasing their interest in “real food” rather than new takes on processed foods. Another challenge is that, at its core, the food sector is light on IP with recipes being one of the few things that can’t be patented.

Last year’s popped bubble included meal kits and plant-based meat alternatives. For plant-based meat companies like Beyond, the challenges are twofold: products that aren’t gaining traction and high prices (even higher than the ”real stuff”), which has led to declining sales volumes despite price cuts and margin reductions.

We’re already seeing a brutal shakeout among manufactured meat replacements as investors finally realize that sales are already in steep decline and most start-ups will never reach their world changing goal of replacing most meat. As 2023 ended, Blue Apron was sold for pennies as “meal kit” investors saw that the end of the COVID pandemic meant drastically lower demand.

I expect the next bubbles to pop include cellular meat and seafood, which has shifted from selling equity to venture funds to selling equity to corporate partners. But these categories have still not gotten product to market in a meaningful way and are extending the timelines for doing so. AI-backed product develop is also at play, along with the bet that artificial chefs will do better than real ones at coming up with new products (while real food continues to be favored over artificial).

Low and Slow

The next move on menus will be low-and-slow foods and dishes from different parts of the world – like Mexican al pastor tacos that take days to make from including cured, slow roasted, dry aged, smoked and simmered. All this puts the restaurant experience even farther out of reach for home cooks and one more reason to go out to eat.

Emerging flavors range from regional central Mexican dishes al pastor to Senegalese cuisine with 48-hour stew preparations, not including the fermentation of traditional seeds and nuts as the precursor. The move to more multi-day simmering at affordable prices has already begun in smaller restaurants that feature just a couple of menu items.

Look for slow cooking to move into products for foodservice, which will create new opportunities to disrupt a food manufacturing industry built on speed. There are a few companies that already have some experience in going “slow at scale” such as Hormel and its family of marinated, braised and smoked meats and sauces that now span the flavors of the U.S. and reach into Central American and Asia.

All in all, it’ll be a delicious year ahead and kitchens will be ripe with opportunity if you can stand the (record) heat.

