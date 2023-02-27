Short-dated euro zone bond yields sit near multi-year highs

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone short-dated bond yields began the week around their highest levels in over a decade on Monday, as markets continue to reposition for more persistent inflation and consequently more central bank rate increases.

Preliminary February inflation data from France, Germany and the euro zone, among others, this week could help underscore, or challenge, such expectations.

Germany's inflation-sensitive two-year yield DE2YT=RR was at 3.003%, little changed in early trading, having crossed the 3% level on Friday for the first time since 2008.

Italy's two-year yield IT2YT=RR was down 4 basis points (bps) at 3.63%, having hit 3.681% on Friday, its highest since 2012.

Germany's benchmark 10-year yield DE10YT=RR was flat on the day at 2.53%. It hit an 11-year high of 2.57% last week.

Bond yields in developed markets around the world have been rising steadily in recent weeks as data shows inflation is proving harder to bring down, which is fuelling expectations of more central bank rate increases.

Last Friday's higher than expected U.S. personal consumption expenditure data was the latest batch of figures to show the world's largest economy is proving resilient and inflation is stickier than had been hoped at the start of this year.

This is particularly weighing on shorter-dated bonds, and the German two-year yield has risen 36 basis points so far this month, while the Italian two-year yield has risen 37 bps.

The U.S. two-year yield US2YT=RR has risen around 60 bps in February.

As for this week, "with the current sensitivities over prices, all eyes will be on the flash February European CPI releases (France Tues, Germany Wed, Italy and EA Thurs) and labour market data released throughout the week," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid in a morning email to clients.

The figures follow last week's revision upwards to euro zone core inflation data.

"ECB speakers will have plenty of opportunity to reflect on the data with at least eight appearances already scheduled for next week," Reid added.

Spanish central bank governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos and ECB chief economist Philip Lane are the European Central Bank policymakers due to speak on Monday. Analysts at DZ bank expect them to present "slightly contrasting positions ... – the former seeing excessive tightening as a risk, the latter fearing a wage spiral."

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.