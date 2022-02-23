Short-dated euro yields rise as Ukraine crisis raises inflation expectations

By Yoruk Bahceli

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Yields on shorter-dated euro zone government bonds continued rising on Wednesday as tensions in Ukraine raised inflation expectations.

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

Satellite imagery shows new troop and equipment deployments in western Russia and vehicles in Belarus.

Markets were calmer on Wednesday after Tuesday saw big swings in yields - the most volatile session since the ECB's hawkish pivot after its policy meeting on Feb. 3, according to UniCredit.

German two-year bonds, which are sensitive to interest rate expectations, underperformed and yields were up 5 basis points (bps) to -0.35% by 1127 GMT. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Analysts said the moves were driven by the inflationary implications of the Ukraine crisis for Europe in particular, given rising energy prices, which have played a key role in sending euro area inflation to record highs this year.

Oil prices hit seven-year highs on Tuesday while gas prices rose as tensions escalated.

Yields on inflation-linked bonds fell more than on conventional bonds DE2YIL=RR, DE10YIL=RR, pushing a key market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations to the highest in nearly three weeks at 1.7897%. EUIL5YF5Y=R

"The more the tensions escalate, the higher the energy prices go and that's inflationary," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London.

"That will mechanically raising inflation forecasts for central banks."

Higher-than-expected inflation pushed the ECB into an unexpected hawkish turn following its policy meeting earlier in February, opening the door to rate hikes this year.

While money market bets on ECB rate hikes have eased slightly since last week, more than 40 bps of hikes are still priced in by year-end. IRPR

All major segments of the yield curve flattened on Wednesday as 10-year German yields, the benchmark for the euro area, were up one bp to 0.25%, while 30-year yields fell 2 bps to 0.49%. DE2DE10=RR, DE5DE30=RR, DE10DE30=RR

Yield curves have been flattening ahead of central bank policy tightening across major economies, with investors citing concerns that early hikes to stamp out inflation may hurt economic growth.

With that, attention remained on ECB policymakers, who said the bank should start normalising policy gradually, but that the Ukraine crisis meant it should keep options open and remain flexible.

Austria's central bank governor also said the ECB could begin raising interest rates before ending its bond purchase programme, challenging the bank's long-held view on the sequence of its policy moves.

In the primary market, Germany raised 1.283 billion euros from the re-opening of a 15-year bond, seeing much stronger demand than the previous auction in that maturity.

Italy raised 3 billion euros from the re-opening of a two-year bond.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Mark Potter)

