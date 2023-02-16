Short-dated euro area yields hover near multi-year highs

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shorter-dated euro zone government bond yields hovered just below multi-year highs on Thursday, as central bank officials advocated further interest rate hikes to try to lower inflation.

Late on Wednesday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated the central bank would keep raising rates to dampen underlying price pressures, repeating the bank's most recent policy guidance.

"Lagarde once again affirmed a 50bp rate hike in March," Jens Peter Sørensen, director at Danske Bank, said.

"Given earlier comments from other ECB officials, it supports the view that ECB is not done hiking after the March meeting given the current inflationary pressure."

The ECB has promised a 50-basis-point increase at next month's meeting, which would take the deposit rate to 3%, and bets on where rates will end have soared to over 3.6%, while expectations of monetary policy easing through 2024 have eased just slightly. EUESTECBF=ICAP

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations EUIL5YF5Y=R was at 2.395% after hitting 2.4058%, a fresh 1-1/2 month high.

The picture is similar in the United States, where stubbornly high inflation and a strong payrolls report pushed peak rate expectations for the Federal Reserve above 5.3%.

"We've seen quite a big move in the Fed terminal rate and a dramatic decline in rate cuts priced by the back end of the year and I think euro zone yields have been dragged along with that," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to changes in policy rate expectations, eased 1 basis point to 2.861%, close to a more than 14-year high of 2.882% reached on Wednesday. Yields move inversely with prices.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, seen as the benchmark for the euro area, was down 1 basis point to 2.46%. It hit its highest level in over a month on Wednesday at 2.483%.

The ECB is expected to follow up March's expected 50 basis point move with a further quarter point hike next quarter. The vast majority of economists polled by Reuters said the risk is that it goes even higher.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was last up 1 basis point to 4.339%, with eyes on issuance activity.

Orders for Italy's new 30-year BTP bond exceeded 28.5 billion euros ($30.5 billion) on Thursday, with the spread set at 14 basis points over the outstanding BTP maturing on Sept. 1, 2052. That compared with initial indications of around 16 bps, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

France and Spain were also in the primary market.

($1 = 0.9347 euros)

