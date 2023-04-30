Shore Capital Upgrades Tritax Big Box REIT (LSE:BBOX)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Shore Capital upgraded their outlook for Tritax Big Box REIT (LSE:BBOX) from to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tritax Big Box REIT is 168.59. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.70% from its latest reported closing price of 155.10.

The projected annual revenue for Tritax Big Box REIT is 228MM, an increase of 7.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

Tritax Big Box REIT Maintains 4.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tritax Big Box REIT. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBOX is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.10% to 196,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,771K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,018K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 1.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,814K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,378K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,222K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,008K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 4.83% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 12,978K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,920K shares, representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 22.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,075K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 0.26% over the last quarter.

