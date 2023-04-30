Shore Capital Upgrades Rotork (LSE:ROR)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Shore Capital upgraded their outlook for Rotork (LSE:ROR) from to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rotork is 356.66. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 to a high of $446.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.07% from its latest reported closing price of 327.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rotork is 725MM, an increase of 12.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

Rotork Maintains 2.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rotork. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROR is 0.29%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 123,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 15,654K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,631K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROR by 26.08% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 13,939K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,946K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROR by 37.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,307K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,452K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROR by 13.06% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 9,858K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,034K shares, representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROR by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,532K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,357K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROR by 24.19% over the last quarter.

See all Rotork regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.