Shore Capital Reiterates WPP (LSE:WPP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of WPP (LSE:WPP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for WPP is 1,260.83. The forecasts range from a low of 868.60 to a high of $1,964.55. The average price target represents an increase of 37.61% from its latest reported closing price of 916.20.

The projected annual revenue for WPP is 13,585MM, a decrease of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

WPP Maintains 4.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in WPP. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPP is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 200,152K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 24,997K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,908K shares, representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,799K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,240K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 9.62% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 13,366K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 11.12% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 12,450K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,043K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 13.39% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 8,192K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,512K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 9.34% over the last quarter.

