Shore Capital Reiterates Wickes Group (WCKGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Wickes Group (OTCPK:WCKGF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wickes Group. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 20.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCKGF is 0.07%, an increase of 46.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.65% to 18,038K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,243K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCKGF by 3.75% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,116K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCKGF by 40.45% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 2,003K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,994K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCKGF by 17.08% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,470K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

