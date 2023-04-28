Shore Capital Reiterates Weir Group (LSE:WEIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Weir Group (LSE:WEIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Weir Group is 2,226.00. The forecasts range from a low of 1,777.60 to a high of $2,625.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.20% from its latest reported closing price of 1,867.50.

The projected annual revenue for Weir Group is 2,523MM, an increase of 2.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

Weir Group Maintains 2.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weir Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEIR is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.37% to 41,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,254K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,808K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEIR by 2.60% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,423K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEIR by 6.63% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,952K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEIR by 18.25% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,455K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEIR by 2.20% over the last quarter.

