Shore Capital Reiterates Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watches of Switzerland Group is 1,169.60. The forecasts range from a low of 919.10 to a high of $1,470.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.68% from its latest reported closing price of 697.50.

The projected annual revenue for Watches of Switzerland Group is 1,545MM, an increase of 9.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watches of Switzerland Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 33.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOSG is 0.23%, a decrease of 25.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.93% to 30,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,117K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,623K shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOSG by 44.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,063K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOSG by 10.97% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,806K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254K shares, representing a decrease of 51.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSG by 23.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,766K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOSG by 14.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,329K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

