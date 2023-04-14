Shore Capital Reiterates Volution Group (LSE:FAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Volution Group (LSE:FAN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESVAX - Eaton Vance Global Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAN by 6.82% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 686K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAN by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 29.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAN by 83.29% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 61K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAN by 4.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volution Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAN is 0.23%, an increase of 22.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 39,442K shares.

