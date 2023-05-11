Shore Capital Reiterates Urban Logistics REIT (LSE:SHED) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Urban Logistics REIT (LSE:SHED) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Logistics REIT is 181.56. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.49% from its latest reported closing price of 135.00.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Logistics REIT is 65MM, an increase of 36.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

Urban Logistics REIT Maintains 5.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.63%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Logistics REIT. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHED is 0.16%, an increase of 11.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 22,950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 3,743K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares, representing a decrease of 18.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHED by 8.87% over the last quarter.

IRFAX - Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. holds 2,646K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHED by 2.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,477K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHED by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,229K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHED by 0.57% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,025K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHED by 2.32% over the last quarter.

