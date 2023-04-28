Shore Capital Reiterates Trifast (LSE:TRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Trifast (LSE:TRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trifast is 116.89. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 67.47% from its latest reported closing price of 69.80.

The projected annual revenue for Trifast is 266MM, an increase of 13.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

Trifast Maintains 3.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trifast. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.01%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 1,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 903K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 525K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 104K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

