Shore Capital Reiterates Trainline (TNLIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Trainline (OTCPK:TNLIF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trainline. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNLIF is 0.20%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 73,518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 15,022K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,257K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNLIF by 2.40% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,511K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,780K shares , representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNLIF by 37.21% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 7,501K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares , representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNLIF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,032K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,443K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNLIF by 20.21% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 4,812K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

