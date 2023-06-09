Shore Capital Reiterates Tesco (TSCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Tesco (TSCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.40% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesco is 304.98. The forecasts range from a low of 237.35 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.40% from its latest reported closing price of 262.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tesco is 68,025MM, an increase of 3.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesco. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCO is 0.35%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 960,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96,523K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,589K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 2.65% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 87,652K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,458K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 11.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 55,542K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,794K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 12.21% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 53,796K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,806K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 11.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 39,359K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,605K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 1.19% over the last quarter.

See all Tesco regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.