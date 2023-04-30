Shore Capital Reiterates Team17 Group (LSE:TM17) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Team17 Group (LSE:TM17) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Team17 Group is 589.48. The forecasts range from a low of 479.75 to a high of $924.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.84% from its latest reported closing price of 362.00.

The projected annual revenue for Team17 Group is 140MM, an increase of 2.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Team17 Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TM17 is 0.19%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 2,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 559K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 4.64% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 477K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 4.16% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 305K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 11.75% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 1.80% over the last quarter.

