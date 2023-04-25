Shore Capital Reiterates Supermarket Income Reit (LSE:SUPR) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Supermarket Income Reit (LSE:SUPR) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Supermarket Income Reit is 109.37. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.43% from its latest reported closing price of 84.50.

The projected annual revenue for Supermarket Income Reit is 94MM, a decrease of 14.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

Supermarket Income Reit Maintains 7.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.10%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supermarket Income Reit. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPR is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.40% to 76,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,515K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,375K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPR by 10.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,482K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,433K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPR by 15.74% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5,864K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,931K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPR by 14.30% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 5,523K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,470K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPR by 15.86% over the last quarter.

