Shore Capital Reiterates Spectris (LSE:SXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Spectris (LSE:SXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spectris is 3,879.53. The forecasts range from a low of 2,979.50 to a high of $4,567.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from its latest reported closing price of 3,726.00.

The projected annual revenue for Spectris is 1,411MM, an increase of 6.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

Spectris Maintains 2.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectris. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXS is 0.40%, a decrease of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 18,234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 3,260K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,306K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXS by 1.94% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,989K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,855K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXS by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,394K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXS by 3.73% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,061K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXS by 11.58% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 1,044K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

