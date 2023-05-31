Shore Capital Reiterates Softcat (LSE:SCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Softcat (LSE:SCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Softcat is 1,537.06. The forecasts range from a low of 1,141.30 to a high of $2,110.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.77% from its latest reported closing price of 1,351.00.

The projected annual revenue for Softcat is 1,207MM, an increase of 19.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

Softcat Maintains 2.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Softcat. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCT is 0.16%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 21,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,792K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,635K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 6.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,642K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 1.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 951K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 3.94% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 826K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 7.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 795K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 3.33% over the last quarter.

