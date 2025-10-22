Shore Capital Reiterates SEGRO (SEGXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of SEGRO (OTCPK:SEGXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.65% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SEGRO is $10.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.60 to a high of $15.13. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.65% from its latest reported closing price of $12.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SEGRO is 690MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEGRO. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEGXF is 0.37%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 205,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,477K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,164K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEGXF by 11.48% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 14,126K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,287K shares , representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEGXF by 68.67% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 13,324K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,667K shares , representing an increase of 27.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEGXF by 31.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,109K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,886K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEGXF by 5.85% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,847K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,158K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEGXF by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.