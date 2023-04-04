Stocks

Shore Capital Reiterates Secure Trust Bank (STB) Buy Recommendation

April 04, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

On March 30, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Secure Trust Bank with a Buy recommendation.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

GB:STB / Secure Trust Bank PLC Shares Held by Institutions

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STB by 45.17% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Secure Trust Bank. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STB is 0.00%, a decrease of 26.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 3K shares.

