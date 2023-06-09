Shore Capital Reiterates RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.27% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RWS Holdings is 456.45. The forecasts range from a low of 267.65 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.27% from its latest reported closing price of 251.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RWS Holdings is 802MM, an increase of 7.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

RWS Holdings Maintains 4.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.67%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in RWS Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWS is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.59% to 8,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,650K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 10.32% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,381K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 12.01% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 796K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 26.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 1.58% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 719K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 20.45% over the last quarter.

TCMIX - AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap Fund Class Z holds 579K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 6.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.