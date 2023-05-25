Shore Capital Reiterates RS Group (LSE:RS1) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of RS Group (LSE:RS1) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.59% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for RS Group is 1,156.32. The forecasts range from a low of 828.20 to a high of $1,555.05. The average price target represents an increase of 46.59% from its latest reported closing price of 788.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RS Group is 3,202MM, an increase of 7.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

RS Group Maintains 2.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 6,929K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,362K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS1 by 10.08% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,806K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 80.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS1 by 392.54% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 6,760K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS1 by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,237K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,291K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS1 by 10.75% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 4,251K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.