Shore Capital Reiterates Regional REIT (LSE:RGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Regional REIT (LSE:RGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regional REIT is 64.60. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 44.68% from its latest reported closing price of 44.65.

The projected annual revenue for Regional REIT is 73MM, a decrease of 21.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

Regional REIT Maintains 14.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 14.78%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional REIT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGL is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 16,595K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,029K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 3,423K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 8.56% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,055K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 0.45% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,630K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 4.22% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 958K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 1.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

