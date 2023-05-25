Shore Capital Reiterates Regional REIT (LSE:RGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Regional REIT (LSE:RGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.79% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regional REIT is 68.00. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.79% from its latest reported closing price of 52.80.

The projected annual revenue for Regional REIT is 73MM, a decrease of 21.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

Regional REIT Maintains 12.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 12.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional REIT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGL is 0.04%, a decrease of 18.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 16,038K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,908K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,848K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 3,060K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares, representing an increase of 16.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 6.27% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,063K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,083K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 18.83% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,679K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 20.40% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 964K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 15.04% over the last quarter.

