Shore Capital Reiterates PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) with a Hold recommendation.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 863K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing a decrease of 17.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 14.68% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 433K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing a decrease of 19.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 14.15% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 8.69% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 29.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 3.75% over the last quarter.

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in PZ Cussons. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZC is 0.06%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 20,302K shares.

