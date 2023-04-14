Shore Capital Reiterates Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) with a Buy recommendation.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 7.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 408K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 20.43% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 35.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 9.67% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 8.77% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Instruments. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXIG is 0.20%, an increase of 75.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 3,289K shares.

