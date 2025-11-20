Shore Capital Reiterates OSB Group (OSBGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of OSB Group (OTCPK:OSBGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.83% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OSB Group is $8.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.54 to a high of $9.10. The average price target represents an increase of 74.83% from its latest reported closing price of $4.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OSB Group is 876MM, an increase of 37.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSB Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSBGF is 0.22%, an increase of 21.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 48,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,692K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,215K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBGF by 17.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,253K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,335K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBGF by 5.33% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,301K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares , representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBGF by 3.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,236K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,264K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBGF by 12.46% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,103K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares , representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBGF by 6.93% over the last quarter.

