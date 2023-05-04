Shore Capital Reiterates OneSavings Bank (LSE:OSB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of OneSavings Bank (LSE:OSB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneSavings Bank is 758.31. The forecasts range from a low of 505.00 to a high of $908.25. The average price target represents an increase of 55.78% from its latest reported closing price of 486.80.

The projected annual revenue for OneSavings Bank is 823MM, an increase of 10.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

OneSavings Bank Maintains 6.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSavings Bank. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSB is 0.21%, an increase of 37.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.93% to 40,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,556K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,986K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 34.30% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,968K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 28.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,249K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares, representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 23.92% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,878K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 8.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,269K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 15.86% over the last quarter.

