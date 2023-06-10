Shore Capital Reiterates NWF GROUP PLC (LSE:NWF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of NWF GROUP PLC (LSE:NWF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.95% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for NWF GROUP PLC is 267.92. The forecasts range from a low of 232.30 to a high of $297.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.95% from its latest reported closing price of 270.50.

The projected annual revenue for NWF GROUP PLC is 1,055MM, an increase of 3.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

NWF GROUP PLC Maintains 2.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in NWF GROUP PLC. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWF is 0.02%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 9K shares.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

