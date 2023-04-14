Shore Capital Reiterates Norcros (LSE:NXR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Norcros (LSE:NXR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 86K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 24.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXR by 14.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norcros. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXR is 0.02%, a decrease of 39.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.26% to 818K shares.

