Shore Capital Reiterates Next (LSE:NXT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Next (LSE:NXT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.82% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Next is 6,978.99. The forecasts range from a low of 5,454.00 to a high of $8,547.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.82% from its latest reported closing price of 6,722.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Next is 5,205MM, an increase of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.14.

Next Maintains 3.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.06%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Next. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXT is 0.19%, an increase of 25.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 25,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 9,295K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,400K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 32.90% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 1,860K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 31.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,631K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 22.17% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,348K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 21.33% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 1,022K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 42.29% over the last quarter.

See all Next regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.