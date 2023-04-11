Shore Capital Reiterates NCC Group (LSE:NCC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of NCC Group (LSE:NCC) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 84K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 89K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 116K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 93K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 29.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 16.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCC Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCC is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 31,227K shares.

