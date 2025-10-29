Shore Capital Reiterates NatWest Group plc - Depositary Receipt (NWG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of NatWest Group plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NWG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.87% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NatWest Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $16.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.61 to a high of $18.39. The average price target represents an increase of 5.87% from its latest reported closing price of $15.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NatWest Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 15,517MM, a decrease of 0.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in NatWest Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 9.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWG is 0.08%, an increase of 37.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.14% to 193,941K shares. The put/call ratio of NWG is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 37,531K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,176K shares , representing an increase of 11.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 23.16% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,375K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,442K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 12,053K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,430K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 1.18% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 10,383K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Clearbridge Investments holds 7,459K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,333K shares , representing an increase of 55.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 146.91% over the last quarter.

