Shore Capital Reiterates Natwest Group (NWG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Natwest Group (NWG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natwest Group is 385.21. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $535.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.03% from its latest reported closing price of 262.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Natwest Group is 15,279MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natwest Group. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 15.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWG is 0.36%, an increase of 40.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.50% to 779,776K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,277K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,826K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 17.93% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 65,658K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,662K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 55,828K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,650K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 10.97% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 47,724K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,752K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 38,276K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,866K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 9.24% over the last quarter.

See all Natwest Group regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.