Shore Capital Reiterates Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCPK:MBPFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.02% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitchells & Butlers is $4.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.00 to a high of $5.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.02% from its latest reported closing price of $3.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mitchells & Butlers is 2,447MM, a decrease of 9.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitchells & Butlers. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBPFF is 0.05%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 26,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,115K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,887K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBPFF by 9.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,596K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBPFF by 0.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,300K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBPFF by 30.25% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,846K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,708K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBPFF by 22.67% over the last quarter.

