Shore Capital Reiterates Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) Hold Recommendation

May 18, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.46% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitchells & Butlers is 198.19. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.46% from its latest reported closing price of 199.10.

The projected annual revenue for Mitchells & Butlers is 2,368MM, an increase of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitchells & Butlers. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAB is 0.04%, an increase of 19.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 23,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:MAB / Mitchells & Butlers PLC Shares Held by Institutions

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,915K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,739K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 33.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,394K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 34.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,401K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709K shares, representing a decrease of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,937K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 21.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 10.70% over the last quarter.

