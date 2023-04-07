Shore Capital Reiterates Marshalls (LSE:MSLH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Marshalls (LSE:MSLH) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 61K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 159K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 19.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSLH by 4.12% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 84.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSLH by 684.93% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marshalls. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSLH is 0.05%, a decrease of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 15,235K shares.

