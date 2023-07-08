Shore Capital Reiterates MAN GROUP (LSE:EMG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of MAN GROUP (LSE:EMG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.92% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MAN GROUP is 276.95. The forecasts range from a low of 195.94 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.92% from its latest reported closing price of 221.70.

The projected annual revenue for MAN GROUP is 1,366MM, a decrease of 21.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAN GROUP. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMG is 0.23%, a decrease of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 156,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,452K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 13,194K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,764K shares, representing a decrease of 19.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMG by 9.63% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 9,774K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares, representing an increase of 48.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMG by 88.83% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,450K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,552K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMG by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,338K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,509K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMG by 3.03% over the last quarter.

