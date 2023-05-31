Shore Capital Reiterates LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LondonMetric Property is 212.79. The forecasts range from a low of 167.66 to a high of $291.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.87% from its latest reported closing price of 174.60.

The projected annual revenue for LondonMetric Property is 161MM, an increase of 6.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

LondonMetric Property Maintains 5.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.27%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in LondonMetric Property. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMP is 0.25%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 100,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,621K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,737K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 8.26% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,768K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,297K shares, representing a decrease of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 13.95% over the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 8,818K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,678K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,268K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 2.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,923K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,867K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 9.01% over the last quarter.

