Shore Capital Reiterates LondonMetric Property (LNSPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of LondonMetric Property (OTCPK:LNSPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.65% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for LondonMetric Property is $3.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.91 to a high of $3.67. The average price target represents an increase of 29.65% from its latest reported closing price of $2.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LondonMetric Property is 167MM, a decrease of 58.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in LondonMetric Property. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNSPF is 0.51%, an increase of 20.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.76% to 13,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 3,051K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares , representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSPF by 51.21% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 2,251K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSPF by 49.82% over the last quarter.

ASRAX - Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 2,089K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSPF by 22.80% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,831K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSPF by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 1,486K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing an increase of 22.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSPF by 49.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.