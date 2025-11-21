Shore Capital Reiterates Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt (LYG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LYG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.61% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $5.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.47 to a high of $6.08. The average price target represents an increase of 15.61% from its latest reported closing price of $4.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 19,462MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYG is 0.07%, an increase of 16.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.35% to 560,520K shares. The put/call ratio of LYG is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 149,958K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,829K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 62,776K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,050K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 25,434K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,748K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 78.55% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 21,624K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,094K shares , representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 10.76% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 14,279K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,738K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 76.48% over the last quarter.

